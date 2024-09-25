AAC's Biggest Back-to-School Savings Offer Up to AED 65,000 Off Nissan Models

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Dubai, UAE, 20 September 2024 – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has launched a 'Back to School' campaign running until October, aimed at bringing prospective buyers closer to owning their favorite Nissan vehicles.



A key highlight of this campaign is the opportunity for customers to save up to AED 65,000 on select Nissan models, available while stocks last.



Each purchase includes a standard 5-year warranty for retail customers. Featured models in this extraordinary arrangement include the Nissan Sunny, Nissan Altima, Nissan Kicks, Nissan Pathfinder, Nissan Z, and all current versions of the Nissan Patrol. The ‘Save Big. Drive Now’ promotion is set to provide a much-needed financial break for Nissan enthusiasts as they settle back into regular routine.



These exclusive offers are available at all AAC showrooms until the end of October, providing plenty of time for everyone to take advantage.







