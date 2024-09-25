4400 candidates get job offer letters at Bijnor Kaushal Mahotsav; Jayant Chaudhary felicitates young achievers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 25, 2024: The Bijnor Kaushal Mahotsav concluded successfully today under the leadership of Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India in Bijnor, reinforcing the government's commitment to empowering local youth through skill development.

During a month-long job readiness program, more than 13,500 youth from Bijnor district registered on Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). Out of these, 3500 candidates were selected and offered jobs after 5 day of rigorous training and career counselling. Today, 6000 youngsters participated in the Kaushal Mahotsav and close to 900 on the spot job offers were distributed.

The outreach efforts successfully engaged employers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions, ensuring a diverse array of opportunities for local job seekers. Approximately 4,800 candidates underwent training over four weeks, with significant demand noted across various educational backgrounds.

The mega recruitment drive saw major names from industry queueing up to recruit the youth of Bijnor and adjoining areas. Drawn from across a vast swathe of industry ranging from tourism and hospitality, logistics, food processing, IT-ITES, automotive, BFSI and electronics, corporates such as Burger King, Zepto, Quess Corp, Flipkart, Jubilant Foods, Barbeque Nation, Vision India and Yuva Shakti Foundation were among the corporates at the event today.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of MSDE, initiated the 'Kaushal Mahotsav: Job Readiness Program' earlier this year to enhance job readiness among Bijnor's youth. The program aims to establish Bijnor as a central hub for skilled workforce development, capitalizing on the district's educational institutions that produce a consistent flow of qualified candidates.

In his address, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India emphasized the critical role of skill development in fostering economic growth and said, "Our government is unwavering in its commitment to equip every young person in Bijnor with the skills essential for success in a competitive economy. Initiatives like Kaushal Mahotsav not only create job opportunities but also bring new industries to your doorstep. I am confident that the youth of Bijnor will once again showcase their remarkable talents and seize every opportunity that arises. It is crucial for them to fully leverage the schemes and benefits offered by the government. With their immense potential and renowned work ethic, the youth of Bijnor are poised to shape a prosperous future."

He further added, “Our efforts for every young student will continue and to support that initiative, we have introduced Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) for connecting the youth around the country with the best of Indian industry. An initiative like this will open doors for the youth in Bijnor across a wide spectrum of industry. Our Government has tailor-made schemes for them and it is important that they fully leverage these. With their immense potential and renowned work ethic, the youth of Bijnor are well poised to shape a prosperous future.”

His remarks underscored the government's dedication to creating employment opportunities that align with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for a skilled India.

During his address, Shri Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Hon’ble Minister of Skill Development and Vocational Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, “As part of the Skill India Mission, the government is committed to empowering the youth of regions like Bijnor, which are emerging economic hubs, with the skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive environment. I encourage all young people from Bijnor and the adjoining regions to participate in various training programs and initiatives run by the union government in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of skilling India’s youth.”

The event was graced by notable attendees including Shri Chandan Chauhan, Hon’ble MP, Bijnor, Shri Chandrashekhar, Hon’ble MP, Nagina, Shri Shail Malge Joint Secretary, MSDE, Prabhat Kumar, Advisor to Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Colonel Mahendra Singh Payaal, Chief Program Officer (CPO), NSDC.

The Kaushal Mahotsav featured a comprehensive 5-day, 40-hour intensive employability training program, which included training on essential soft skills and domain-specific skills for various roles such as Assembly Line Operator and Customer Care Executive. Over 30 companies participated in this recruitment drive from various sectors including electronics, automotive, logistics, banking, IT, and tourism with salaries ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹35,000.

This initiative not only represents a substantial opportunity for Bijnor's youth but also aims to stimulate local economic development by connecting skilled individuals with potential employers. The Kaushal Mahotsav stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of government bodies and industry leaders in shaping a skilled workforce ready to meet future challenges.

As a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Kaushal Mahotsav represents a significant step towards enhancing employment prospects for youth on a large scale, with a commitment to speed and high standards in achieving the vision of a ‘Skilled India’.







