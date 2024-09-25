Extra Melty Upgrade By Shinybay Design Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Extra Melty Upgrade

ShinyBay Design's Innovative Mint Package Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced ShinyBay Design 's "Extra Melty Upgrade" as the recipient of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by ShinyBay Design in their award-winning mint package design.The A' Packaging Design Award is of great significance to the packaging industry, as it showcases the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in packaging design. By winning this award, ShinyBay Design has demonstrated their ability to create packaging solutions that not only meet the functional requirements of the product but also engage and captivate consumers through visually appealing and meaningful design elements.ShinyBay Design's "Extra Melty Upgrade" stands out for its unique concept revolving around the idea of "melting snow," symbolizing the stress-relieving properties of the mints. The design cleverly incorporates recognizable brand elements, such as the Extra logo and the swoosh, which has been visually evolved into a ski run, creating a playful and dynamic scene. The fruit-shaped snowboard adds a vibrant touch while serving as a flavor cue, completing the storytelling aspect of the design.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to ShinyBay Design's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. It motivates the team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and exploring new ways to enhance the consumer experience through thoughtful and impactful design solutions. The award also highlights the potential for ShinyBay Design to inspire and influence future trends in the packaging industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About ShinyBay DesignShinyBay Design, founded in 2013 by two creative enthusiasts, is a brand consultancy that specializes in branding, creativity, and design. With a passion for helping brands shine, ShinyBay Design offers end-to-end solutions, from strategy to brand identity and packaging, leveraging the expertise of their talented team from offices in Germany, Austria, and China. As a trusted partner of Mars for over a decade, ShinyBay Design strives to bring ideas to life and connect brands with consumers on a deep, meaningful level.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs stand out for their innovative use of materials, technology, and thoughtful development, with the potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that celebrates excellence in packaging design. Open to designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands from around the world, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an influential jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and promoting outstanding packaging designs, the A' Design Award aims to inspire innovation, drive positive change, and ultimately make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

