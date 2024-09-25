AGRANA And RAIFFEISEN NÖ-WIEN Invest € 5 Million In FOODLABS Fund



EQS-Media / 25.09.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

AGRANA and RAIFFEISEN NÖ-WIEN invest € 5 million in FOODLABS fund - Important access to start-ups in the agricultural and food sector

AGRANA and Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien are each investing € 2.5 million in the third fund set up by the German fund manager FoodLabs which, with a broad portfolio of more than 60 companies, including some in the food and agricultural sectors, is among the most active Food & Climate funds in Europe. By means of their investments in FoodLabs, AGRANA and Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien are gaining access to start-ups with innovations and technologies which are highly relevant to their business activities. “For AGRANA, as a processor of agricultural commodities and a provider of integrated solutions for the food and beverages sector, innovations related to agricultural research and food technologies are particularly interesting. In addition to our own projects, our investment in FoodLabs provides us with early-stage access to new technologies so that we can continue to boost our innovative strength and leverage the inputs of creative start-ups to further develop our portfolio,” highlights the CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Stephan Büttner. “Entrepreneurial ideas require courage but also financial support. Our investment in FoodLabs is a key step encouraging entrepreneurship,” says Michael Höllerer, CEO of Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien.“We see ourselves as an enabler when it comes to promoting future-oriented solutions to social challenges. That is why we are supporting innovations in the important high-growth FoodTech segment together with our investment in AGRANA.” “We are delighted and really appreciate having strong partners on board who fully support our goals, not only financially but also strategically. Their support is a clear indication of our joint commitment to boosting quality of life in the world and establishing future-fit companies in the long term. Together with AGRANA and Raiffeisen, we share a vision of leveraging innovations in agricultural and food technology to develop key solutions to the challenges of the age,” says Patrick Noller, General Partner, FoodLabs.

About FoodLabs FoodLabs is a globally active early-stage VC investor and venture studio, assisting companies committed to planetary and human health. The FoodLabs Studio identifies new opportunities to tackle the biggest challenges of our time. It works alongside visionary entrepreneurs and scientists who have what it takes to empower the transformation. Based in Berlin and with a network supporting entrepreneurs globally, FoodLabs focuses on solutions in the areas of consumers, the food supply chain, health, agriculture, climate and synthetic biology. Since being founded in 2016 by Christophe F. Maire, FoodLabs has built and invested in more than 60 early-stage companies, including Infinite Roots, Formo, Meatable and Klim. -p

About AGRANA AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,000 employees at 55 production facilities worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately €

3.8 billion. The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations, a leading player worldwide in the production of apple and berry juice concentrates in addition to being a key manufacturer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as organic ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar companies in Central and Eastern Europe.



About Raiffeisen-Holding NÖ-Wien Raiffeisen-Holding NÖ-Wien, as one of the largest private investment holding companies in Austria, is active and innovative with a clear strategic focus on the future. It is focused on investments in the fields of banking, food products, media and infrastructure as well as new ventures in health, energy, entrepreneurship and regional responsibility. It strives to create added value for its members and works together with people to jointly shape the future of the region. -p

For queries, please contact: FoodLabs, Valeriia Do, ...

AGRANA, Markus Simak, ... Raiffeisen-Holding NÖ-Wien, Katharina Wallner, ...





End of Media Release



Issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Key word(s): Enterprise

25.09.2024 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Phone: +43-1-21137-0 Fax: +43-1-21137-12926 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT000AGRANA3 WKN: A2NB37 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1994899



End of News EQS Media