NORMA Group defends patented joining technology against Chinese competitor

EQS-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Patent/Legal Matter

NORMA Group defends patented joining against Chinese competitor

25.09.2024 / 10:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORMA Group defends patented joining against Chinese competitor

Maintal, Germany, September 25, 2024 – NORMA Group, a leader in engineered joining technology, has won a patent lawsuit it had filed against a Chinese competitor. The Supreme People's Court in Beijing ruled at the end of June 2024 that a product from Suzhou Shengnuo Connection Technology Co. Ltd (“Shengnuo”) infringes on a NORMA Group patent for an advanced worm-drive hose clamp. The competitor has been prohibited from manufacturing or selling this clamp. Shengnuo must also pay damages to NORMA Group. The verdict is final. CEO Guido Grandi:“Our decades of experience and development expertise give us a competitive edge and represent key success factors. We use patents to protect our innovations and safeguard our intellectual property. The outcome of the patent infringement proceedings sought by us secures our current and future business with advanced joining technology.” NORMA Group's patented clamp is a worm-drive hose clamp for pre-positioning the clamp on a hose. This PreFix system consists of two prepositioner elements that are used to pre-position the clamp at the exact point on a hose where the connection to a spigot or pipe is to be closed later. This feature is used, for example, when hose systems are stored or transported before final assembly. Prepositioning also makes assembly in engine compartments and other confined spaces much easier. NORMA Group engineers developed the clamp to make assembly as simple, quick and safe as possible. NORMA Group has been offering the clamp under the name TORRO® PreFix System since 2007. Dr. Gerrit von Breitenbach, Global Head of Technology and Innovation:“Our joining components, which can sometimes be unimposing at first glance, are absolutely crucial for the function of a machine or a vehicle. We deliver added value for our customers with innovative development efforts. In addition to high-quality products, we focus on ease of installation, because fast installation times save both time and money for our customers in the manufacturing industry.” NORMA Group manufactures the clamp with the PreFix feature in Changzhou, China, for customers in Asia and in Maintal, Germany, for customers in Europe and America. Every year, the company delivers several million of these clamps to various global customers. A photo of the Torro hose clamp with PreFix system in printable resolution can be found here . Caption: A TORRO hose clamp with PreFix system: The sheet metal bridge under the screw housing in combination with the clip on the clamp band allow for simple and reliable installation.

More information about the company can be found at

.



Contact NORMA Group SE

Lina Bosbach Director Group Communications Email: ... Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 7606

Jennifer Oborny Group Communications Manager Email: ...

Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 7604

Kim Bösken Junior Group Communications Manager Email: ...

Phone: +49 (0)1522 482 9418

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized joining and fluid-handling technology. With around 8,000 employees, NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group supports its customers and business partners in responding to global challenges such as climate change and the increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group's products help reduce emissions harmful to the climate and use water more efficiently. Its innovative joining solutions are used in water supply, irrigation and drainage systems, vehicles with conventional and alternative drive systems, ships and aircraft, as well as buildings. NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 1.2 billion in 2023. The company has a global network of 25 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX.

25.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: NORMA Group SE Edisonstr. 4 63477 Maintal Germany Phone: +49 6181 6102 741 Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3 WKN: A1H8BV Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1994675



End of News EQS News Service