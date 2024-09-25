NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre announces Parkinson's diagnosis

(MENAFN) Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre informed lawmakers about his recent diagnosis of Parkinson's disease during a testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday. The committee is investigating the misuse of welfare funds in Mississippi—a scandal that has put a stain on the legacy of the Green Bay Packers legend since his retirement.



In a hearing titled "Reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): States' Misuse of Welfare Funds Leaves Poor Families Behind," Favre expressed his frustration, saying that state officials "failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse" and then tried to blame him for the mess. He shared how his understanding of TANF has changed: "When this started, I didn't know what TANF was. Now I know it's one of the country's most important welfare programs aimed at helping those in need."



Dressed casually in a sports coat, untucked dress shirt, and blue jeans, Favre spoke candidly about his diagnosis. He also revealed a personal loss, explaining that he invested in a company developing a promising concussion drug that he hoped would help others. "I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me," he said, referring to his recent health challenges.



At 54, Favre is currently under a gag order that prevents him from discussing the details of the ongoing case. While he hasn’t faced any criminal charges, he is involved in a civil lawsuit linked to his efforts to secure federal TANF funds. According to a state audit in Mississippi, at least $77 million in TANF funds that were supposed to assist poor families ended up in the hands of wealthy individuals, a revelation that has shocked many, as reported by ESPN.

