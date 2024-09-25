German business climate index shows continuing worsening

(MENAFN) In September, German business climate index dropped, displaying continuing worsening in the business sentiment, the Berlin-based ifo Institute announced on Tuesday.



A statement said that "the ifo Business Climate Index fell in September to 85.4 points, from 86.6 points in August, the fourth decline in a row."



Companies were mainly unhappy with the present business condition, the outlook for the approaching months keeps on dropping, and the German is facing increasing pressure, as reported by the institute.



It mentioned that on the industrial sector, the index declined to its lowest point since mid-2020, emphasizing: "The companies assessed their current situation to be significantly poorer. Expectations are also significantly more pessimistic. The lack of orders has intensified. The core sectors of Germany industry are struggling."



In the service side, the business climate has dropped as well; the companies were particularly dissatisfied with the current state, while estimates were somehow less cynical.



"Sentiment in hospitality and tourism improved," it further mentioned.



Additionally, in trade, the index has fallen, especially the outlook for the upcoming months was characterized by bigger doubt.



"Traders also assessed their current situation to be slightly poorer," it stated.



The institute declared: "In construction, the index climbed due to a decline in pessimistic expectations. On the other hand, the companies were somewhat less satisfied by the current business situation."

