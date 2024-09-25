Eight new emojis to arrive on smartphones soon

(MENAFN) Eight new emojis are expected to arrive on soon, with one of the most anticipated being an emoji featuring bags under the eyes. Emojipedia, a popular emoji reference site, had shared preview images a few months ago, and recently, the Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for managing global emoji standards and releases, approved the new set. users can expect to start using these emojis across various digital devices in the coming months, continuing into 2025.



Among the new emojis is the much-awaited tired face with puffy eyes, which is one of eight new icons set to appear on smartphones and computers next year. These new additions also include a radish, a lyre, a leafless tree, a fingerprint, a shovel, purple spots, and a flag representing the small island of Sark in the English Channel. The exhausted face emoji gained significant attention, winning the title of the most anticipated emoji at the World Emoji Awards with over 60 percent of the vote, while the purple spots and shovel ranked second and third, respectively.



Although some of these emojis might seem playful, the leafless tree icon carries a deeper message, raising awareness about drought and climate change. The Unicode Consortium aims to use this symbol to highlight environmental issues and contribute to efforts to mitigate such global threats. The addition of the leafless tree is part of the organization's broader focus on promoting social and environmental awareness through digital symbols.



Different platforms like Apple's iOS, Android, and others often add their own stylistic interpretations to emojis, but they generally maintain the essence of the original design. The most recent major update to the emoji catalog was in September, with the iOS 17.4 update introducing new emojis to iPhone users. The current official emoji set includes around 3,700 symbols, with the red heart, green checkmark, fire icon, crying face, and sparkles among the most frequently used.

MENAFN25092024000045015839ID1108712542