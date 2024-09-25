Stellantis Charges Into Paris Motor Show 2024 Showcasing Five World Premieres, Innovative Tech Features And Chinese Brand Leapmotor



Iconic brands Citroën, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo will showcase the next generation of affordable electric mobility, including three world premieres from Citroën and one world premiere from Peugeot

Innovative partnership with Leapmotor to be on full display for the first time ever, with four tech-centric, affordable electric vehicles and the world premiere of the all-new B10, a C segment SUV

Charging solutions, modern powertrains, interior comfort, and enhanced entertainment on display CEO Carlos Tavares keynote at Paris Automotive Summit on October 15

AMSTERDAM, September 25, 2024 – Stellantis today announced it will participate in the 90th edition of the Mondial de l'Auto / Paris Motor Show 2024 from October 14 - 20, 2024, spotlighting three iconic brands – Citroën, Peugeot, and Alfa Romeo – and, making its debut at the show, the Chinese brand, Leapmotor.

Visitors at Porte de Versailles (Hall 4) will get an in-depth look at the four brands' extensive range of new, electrified, class-leading vehicles. A total of 26 models from the four brands will be on display at the show, with five world premieres to excite the audience.

Elements of the Stellantis presence, include:

Peugeot will present its 100% electric range, the widest of any European mainstream carmaker, and its commitment to technological innovation to enhance driving pleasure. The all-new Peugeot E-408 will be presented as a world premiere, completing the brand's range of twelve 100% electric vehicles (including nine passenger cars and three commercial vehicles) that are amongst the most efficient. The Long Range versions of its E-3008 and E-5008 fastback SUV, which offer up to 700 and 668 km respectively, the best range in the segment, will also be shown. Inside the booth, the brand will showcase two major technological innovations: INCEPTION concept and the revolutionary HYPERSQUARE steering wheel, accompanied by a unique simulator. Throughout the event, Peugeot will offer a wide range of activities on its stand, putting visitors at the heart of its world. Peugeot will also be present at La Seine Musicale, in Boulogne Billancourt, where a test-drive center for the entire range will be set up.

Citroën will present a fully renewed line-up with three world premieres in Europe's key segment. Committed to provide affordable electric mobility to European customers, the C3 and C3 Aircross will be displayed for the first time and accessible to the public. The pioneer of micromobility with Ami, Citroën's booth will feature an Ami Tower to celebrate four years of success in France and many European markets. The Citroën Studio, in partnership with YouTube, will host visitors to the booth and conduct interviews and podcasts with experts, thought leaders and journalists.

Alfa Romeo will return to the Paris Motor Show displaying its full line-up, including the national premiere of the new Junior VELOCE 280CV, the range's sportiest version, and the global preview of its IBRIDA version. Visitors will also see the global preview of the 2025 model year Tonale showcased with new features for the first time, and the iconic 33 Stradale Fuoriserie, produced in only 33 units. Also on the stand, the Giulia Quadrifoglio SuperSport, a limited edition that celebrates Alfa Romeo's sporting history with a bold reinterpretation of the Quadrifoglio logo, now in black for the first time in its over 100 year history.

Leapmotor will present its tech-centric, affordable electric mobility solutions. Leapmotor Founder, Chairman and CEO Zhu Jiangming, together with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, will unveil the all-new B10, a C-segment SUV, expanding its product line-up in Europe's core segment through this unique partnership in the automotive industry. This highly anticipated model is the first global model based on Leapmotor's new B platform, marking a significant step in Leapmotor's strategic growth in the region by bringing its advanced technology to an even broader audience. Leapmotor will also present the C10, a fully equipped, family-oriented D-segment electric SUV, and the Leapmotor T03, a compact A-segment urban EV with B-segment interior space. The Leapmotor C10, built on the LEAP3.0 technology architecture, features central integrated electronic and electrical architecture, cell-to-chassis (CTC) technology, and a flagship intelligent cockpit.

Leapmotor International , a Stellantis-led joint venture, is launching operations in Europe now with the T03 and C10 models through 350 points of sales globally by the end of the year. The company is focused on redefining the electric vehicle landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares will give a keynote during the Paris Automotive Summit on October 15.

Stellantis' diverse portfolio of 14 automotive brands, plus its new Chinese brand, ensure that there is a vehicle for every type of driver, from the urban commuter with quadracycles, like the Citroën Ami, to the luxury seeker with Maserati and the adventure enthusiast with Jeep® and Ram. Stellantis is executing a multi-energy strategy across its products, platforms, manufacturing and supply chain enabling the Company to adopt a wide variety of electrification adoption scenarios with a range of battery electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid, internal combustion and hydrogen fuel cell offerings.

Dare Forward 2030

Through the execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis leads the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. Stellantis is investing more than €50 billion over the decade in electrification to deliver on the targets of reaching a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. To achieve these sales targets, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity, including support from battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

