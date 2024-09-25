(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cement Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The primary downstream industries for cement include the industry, infrastructure development, and the precast concrete products industry. Cement demand in these sectors is large and continues to grow, especially in developing countries and emerging markets. According to the publisher, the major cement exporters in the Asia-Pacific region and globally include China, India, and Vietnam. Vietnam has gained a significant position in the global cement market in recent years due to its abundant limestone resources and relatively low production costs. Additionally, Vietnam's cement production technology and quality standards have been steadily improving.

Vietnam's construction industry has been rapidly expanding in recent years, making it one of the highest-return sectors in the Asia-Pacific region and a crucial pillar of the Vietnamese economy. Over the past two years, the construction sector has contributed more than 6% to Vietnam's GDP, with the contribution rate reaching 6.8% in the first quarter of 2024. The Vietnamese government promotes around 100 infrastructure projects annually, leading to strong demand for cement in downstream industries. The cement industry in Vietnam is also a key industry, with domestic cement manufacturers continually expanding production capacity and improving technological levels to meet both domestic and international market demands. Vietnam not only satisfies its domestic infrastructure and real estate needs but also exports significant quantities of cement to other Asian countries and regions, becoming a vital player in the global cement market. Based on the data from the publisher, Vietnam's cement export value exceeded USD 1.2 billion in 2023. With global cement market demand expected to remain strong in 2024, Vietnam's cement exports reached USD 500 million in the first five months of the year.

The primary export destinations for Vietnamese cement from 2021 to 2024 were China, the Philippines, and Singapore. Major companies importing cement from Vietnam include CEMEX International Trading LLC, SCG International Corporation, and Philfirst Global Marketing Inc. Cement exporters in Vietnam consist of large domestic conglomerates as well as subsidiaries of international construction material producers and distributors based in Vietnam. The main exporters of Vietnamese cement include VIS Group, Chi Nhanh Cong Ty TNHH Long Son T?i Khanh Hoa, and HUGK.

In recent years, global manufacturing capacity has gradually shifted to Vietnam, leading to significant progress in technology, equipment, experience, and capital within the country. The publisher has projected that due to Vietnam's numerous free trade agreements and the strong competitiveness of Vietnamese cement in the international market, there are significant opportunities and growth potential for Vietnam's cement exports. In the coming years, Vietnam's cement exports are expected to continue growing.

Topics covered:

The Export Volume and Value of Cement in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Cement in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Cement in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Cement in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Cement in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Export Price of Cement in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations for Vietnam Cement and Their Import Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Cement in Vietnam and Their Export Volume

Top 10 Buyers in the Export Market of Cement in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find International Distributors and End Users of Cement in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Cement Export Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Export of Cement in Vietnam (2024-2033) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Cement Export Market

2 Analysis of Cement Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Cement in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Cement in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Price of Cement in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Cement in Vietnam

2.1.4 Export Dependency of Cement in Vietnam

2.2 Major Destination for Cement Exports in Vietnam

3 Analysis of Major Destination for Cement Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.1.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.2 Philippine

3.2.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.3 Singapore

3.3.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.4 United States

3.5 Hong Kong

3.6 Bangladesh

4 Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Cement in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 CEMEX INTERNATIONAL TRADING LLC

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Cement Imports from Vietnam

4.2 SCG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Cement Imports from Vietnam

4.3 PHILFIRST GLOBAL MARKETING INC

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Cement Imports from Vietnam

5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Cement in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 VIS GROUP

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Cement Exports

5.2 CHI NHANH CONG TY TNHH LONG SON T?I KHANH HOA

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Cement Exports

5.3 HUGK

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Cement Exports

6. Monthly Analysis of Cement Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Cement Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Cement Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology

8. Forecast for the Export of Cement in Vietnam, 2024-2033

For more information about this report visit

