Qujiang Light Rail By Huang Yong Wins Bronze In A' Graphics, Illustration And Visual Communication Design Award

Huang Yong's Qujiang Light Rail Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design by International A' Design Award Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has recently announced Huang Yong 's "Qujiang Light Rail" as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design capabilities and innovative approach of Huang Yong within the competitive graphic design industry.The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs that exemplify creativity, functionality, and alignment with current trends, the award sets a benchmark for excellence in graphic design. Winning projects serve as inspiration for designers and companies alike, driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in visual communication.Qujiang Light Rail stands out for its unique and meaningful logo design, which cleverly incorporates five colors to form the image of a light rail vehicle. This design not only reflects the transportation function of the light rail but also implies the rich and colorful Qujiang culture. The logo's sense of movement and vitality, achieved through the use of colors and lines, conveys the idea of passengers being carried through time and space, experiencing the history and charm of Qujiang.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award is expected to have significant implications for Huang Yong and the Qujiang Light Rail project. This recognition validates the design's excellence and may inspire future projects to embrace similar principles of creativity, cultural representation, and functionality. The award also serves as motivation for Huang Yong and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of graphic design and delivering innovative solutions that positively impact the industry and society as a whole.About Huang YongHuang Yong is the founder of NICE Creative CO;LTD and a member of IAD. With extensive experience working at Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising Agency, Huang Yong has garnered over 200 prizes from prestigious competitions such as A'Design Award & Competition, and more. His works have been exhibited in numerous countries and collected by museums worldwide. Huang Yong has also served as a jury member for various international design competitions , including the Italian International A' design award.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award aims to celebrate designs that incorporate best practices in art, science, design, and technology, ultimately contributing to the advancement of society and the creation of a better world.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award invites participation from visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures across various industries. By showcasing their creativity and design capabilities, entrants have the opportunity to gain global recognition and contribute to the advancement of their respective fields. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

