Ishaan Khatter Enjoys A Soulful Morning Walk In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Ishaan Khatter on Wednesday shared a glimpse of his morning walk in Los Angeles, immersing himself in the soulful sounds of "Gone Girl" by Obongjayar and Sarz.

His scenic stroll through the vibrant city not only showcases his love for but also offers fans a glimpse into his daily routine, blending and tranquility against the backdrop of L.A.'s picturesque landscapes.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan, who has 1.9 million followers, shared a series of vibrant photos from his morning walk routine. Dressed in a comfortable half-sleeve white tee and blue shorts, he completed his sporty look with a cap, black socks, and matching shoes. The post features a geotag of Melrose, Los Angeles, highlighting the beautiful backdrop of his stroll. Accompanying the images is the soothing tune of "Gone Girl" by Obongjayar and Sarz, perfectly capturing the relaxed vibe of his morning adventure.

In the caption, he wrote: "Walk-n-talk...Use comment section to share your current favourite song".

The 28-year-old actor Ishaan is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. He made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'. The movie featured his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

He made his debut as the leading actor in the 2017 Majid Majidi's drama 'Beyond the Clouds'.

Ishaan then starred in the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak' written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie was a remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat'. It marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor. Actors like Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar were seen in pivotal roles.

He has further featured in movies like 'Khaali Peeli', 'Phone Bhoot', and the most recent 'Pippa', the biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment.

Ishan has also starred in the series 'A Suitable Boy'.

He next has 'The Perfect Couple' in the pipeline. The upcoming mystery drama series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.