Jordan, Egypt, And Iraq Foreign Ministers Hold Meeting In New York

New York, Sep 25 (Petra) -- The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq convened on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.The ministers discussed the progress of the trilateral cooperation mechanism in preparation for the upcoming leaders' summit in Cairo.They addressed the serious escalation occurring in the region, emphasizing that halting this escalation begins with ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza.The ministers also condemned the Israeli on Lebanon and asserted that Israel is pushing the region toward a comprehensive war.Additionally, they called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities in stopping the war, pointing out that Israel bears full responsibility for this deterioration, which will have serious repercussions for the entire region.