Permanent Representative Of Qatar Participates In Panel Discussion On Counter-Terrorism

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani participated in a panel discussion titled a "Call to Action for a Future Free of Terrorism", organized by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, during the work days of the Summit of the Future 2024, taking place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Her Excellency said during the panel discussion that the State of Qatar adopts a comprehensive approach aimed at addressing the root causes of by providing solutions to issues related to peace, security, human rights, sustainable development and the rule of law, thus enhancing international efforts to combat terrorism.

MENAFN25092024000067011011ID1108712495