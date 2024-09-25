Second Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Championship To Take Place In Nov

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab yesterday announced the launch of the second edition of the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Championship, which will take place from November 6 to 9, 2024, under the esteemed patronage of H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

The event represents a significant milestone in the world of Arabian horse competitions in Qatar and the entire region.

This year's championship aims to further the growth and enhancement of purebred Arabian horses on both a local and international scale. Emphasizing Qatar's rich equestrian heritage, the event will highlight the deep cultural appreciation and passion for Arabian horses within the Qatari community.

The second edition of the championship, set to take place at the Longines Indoor Arena, is expected to attract an even larger audience, with horse enthusiasts, breeders, and dignitaries from around the globe. Attendees can look forward to an unforgettable celebration of Arabian horse excellence, which will contribute significantly to the ongoing development and promotion of purebred Arabian horses.

The championship is internationally recognised, classified as a (B) category event, and is held under the supervision of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO). It is also qualified for higher-ranked international championships.

The International Arabian Horse Championship is excited to announce that registration for its highly anticipated Second Edition will be open from October 1st to October 10th, 2024.

Al Shaqab's philosophy in horse breeding focuses on preserving the Arabian breed and producing horses that are beautiful, athletic, and strong. Therefore, the management is committed to organizing an international championship that includes all categories of horse beauty.

Al Shaqab, a leading equestrian center, is dedicated to fostering the growth of the Arabian horse industry in Qatar and beyond, and this event is expected to make a lasting impact on the equestrian sports community the support of H E Sheikh Joaan, this event is poised to become a cornerstone in the world of Arabian horse shows.