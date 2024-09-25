Msheireb Museums Opens 'For The Children Of Gaza' Art Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Museums has announced its latest humanitarian initiative: the group art exhibition“For the Children of Gaza.”

This significant artistic event, aimed at raising awareness and funds for children affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza, will be held from September 25 to October 19, 2024, at Bin Jelmood House, one of the most iconic cultural venues in Msheireb Museums in Doha.

The exhibition, open to the public daily with free admission, builds upon Msheireb's commitment to using art to push for social change. It represents a continuation of the impactful message delivered by“Echo of Lost Innocence,” which recently garnered international attention with its powerful message.

General Manager of Msheireb Museums Abdulla Al Naama, expressed the institution's ongoing commitment:“This exhibition speaks to the role of art in transforming lives and elevating important global causes. We are humbled to have the chance to convene a group of extraordinary artists whose work reflects the beauty of human creativity and brings to the forefront the ongoing struggle faced by Gaza's children.”

Curated by artist Bachir Mohamad, the exhibition centers around 100 sculptures from the“Echo of Lost Innocence” installation, depicting the impact of war on children while symbolising hope, resilience, and survival. These pieces will be displayed alongside works from 54 talented local and international artists who have united to support the children of Gaza.

The exhibition features contributions from prominent figures such as Yousef Ahmad, Wafika Sultan, and Mohammed Alhamadi from Qatar, as well as international talents including Hassan Manasrah and Kholoud Kassab from Palestine, Mala Waseem from Pakistan, Farjana Salahuddin from Bangladesh, and Dana Said from Syria. Each artist has donated a piece from their work, turning this exhibition into a truly collective call to action.

Participating artists shared their perspectives on the exhibition's significance. Yousef Ahmad from Qatar said:“Art has the power to convey emotions and truths that words cannot. Through this exhibition, we have the chance to bring light to the dark realities faced by Gaza's children and support their right to a better future.”