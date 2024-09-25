Bare Metal Cloud Market Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bare Metal Cloud Research

The cost-efficient benefits of bare metal cloud, and integration of big data and IoT by several organizations drive the bare metal cloud market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global bare metal cloud market size generated $5.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $56.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report analyzes changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Intensifying utilization of bare metal cloud and expanding application in the BFSI sector, the cost-efficient benefits of bare metal cloud, integration of big data and IoT by several organizations drive the growth of the global bare metal cloud market. Moreover, the renewed attention in lightweight hypervisors and negative aspects of bare metal cloud hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investment in emerging technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 355 Pages) at:Covid-19 scenario1. The COVID-19 crisis caused a sharp increase in the demand for bare metal cloud services among businesses for load balancing to improve workload allocation, provide multiple database homes on a single server, offer customized networks for high performance, maximize IT resource access & physical security, facilitate high data security, and achieve strategic business initiatives.2. Key market participants worked together and improved bare metal cloud services during the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, in September 2020, Oracle and Rescale's launched turnkey bare-metal cloud to enterprises. Its platform helps engineers and scientists build, compute, analyze, and scale simulations with high-performance computing. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides customers with the perfect platform for high performance computing that can be deployed in minutes with maximized control, transparency, and security. Such developments are also expected to contribute to the bare metal cloud market growth in the post-pandemic.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global bare metal cloud market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprise (SMEs) segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period. The growth of segment is driven by the need of continuing scalability and quick deployment, to avoid capital expenditures for the subsequent equipment lifestyle.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:Based on service type, the networking services segment has garnered the major share in 2021, generating more than one-fourth of the global bare metal cloud market revenue, owing to the complete control over user's hardware, network, and server architecture. It is the best choice for security-oriented applications that need a dedicated compute environment because of company policy, law, or compliance. The compute services segment is expected to dominate the market by 2031 in terms of revenue. The same segment would display the fastest CAGR of 28.8% throughout the forecast period. The rise in need of most secure cloud servers driving the segment's growth.By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global bare metal cloud market revenue. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to rule the market during the forecast period and would portray the fastest CAGR of 28.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rapid increase in adoption of new technology in every sector across the region.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-fifth of the global bare metal cloud market revenue. On the other hand, the IT and telecom segment is expected to rule the market during the forecast period and the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 29.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increasing digitalization amongst different industries.For Report Customization:Leading Market Players-LUMEN TECHNOLOGIESDell Technologies Inc.Google LLCOracle CorporationAlibaba CloudRACKSPACE TECHNOLOGYInternap Holding LLCAmazon Web Services, Inc.International Business Machines CorporationMicrosoft CorporationThe report analyzes these key players in the global bare metal cloud market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975...Web:Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.