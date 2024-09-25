Amiviz Partners With Sysdig To Strengthen Cloud Security In The Middle East

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AmiViz , the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Sysdig , the leader in real-time cloud security. This partnership aims to address the growing demand for advanced cloud security solutions in the Middle East, a projected to expand significantly in the coming years.According to a report from Business Market Insights, the cloud security market in the Middle East is on a rapid growth trajectory, with forecasts indicating an increase from US$ 3,065.98 million in 2022 to US$ 6,370.70 million by 2028. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period. As organizations across the region accelerate their cloud adoption, the need for comprehensive and real-time security solutions has never been greater.Sysdig's cutting-edge technology and end-to-end cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) - spanning container and Kubernetes runtime security, cloud security posture, cloud threat detection, investigation, and response, and more - is ideally positioned to meet the region's evolving needs. Sysdig, which is based on open-source Falco, the de facto cloud threat detection tool, differentiates itself as the only real-time cloud security solution. By partnering with Sysdig, AmiViz will enhance its portfolio with industry-leading cloud security solutions, helping enterprises across the Middle East protect their cloud environments from sophisticated cyber threats.AmiViz COO Ilyas Mohammed commented,“Our partnership with Sysdig aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions. The Middle East's burgeoning cloud security market presents a tremendous opportunity, and Sysdig's advanced technology will enable us to offer unparalleled protection for cloud-native applications and infrastructure. We are excited to bring these innovative solutions to our partners and customers in the region.”The Middle East's rapid digital transformation is driving the need for advanced security solutions to safeguard cloud environments. Sysdig's solutions offer deep visibility and real-time protection, ensuring that businesses can effectively manage risk across the software lifecycle and maintain compliance in a dynamic and increasingly complex digital landscape.Sysdig CEO Suresh Vasudevan said,“This partnership with AmiViz is a significant step for Sysdig as we expand our footprint in the Middle East. The region's cloud security market is growing rapidly, and together with AmiViz, we are well-positioned to help organizations of all sizes and industries harness the speed of the cloud while maintaining security. We look forward to supporting businesses across the Middle East as they navigate their cloud journeys.”AmiViz will leverage its extensive network of channel partners to distribute Sysdig's comprehensive suite of cloud security products. This partnership is committed to providing exceptional support, training, and resources to channel partners.About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn't an afterthought-it's our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!About SysdigIn the cloud, every second counts. Attacks move at warp speed, and security teams must protect the business without slowing it down. Sysdig stops cloud attacks in real time, instantly detecting changes in risk with runtime insights and open source Falco. Sysdig, rated No. 1 for cloud security posture management (CSPM) in the Gartner Peer Insights“Voice of a Customer” report, correlates signals across cloud workloads, identities, and services to uncover hidden attack paths and prioritize real risk. From prevention to defense, Sysdig helps enterprises focus on what matters: innovation.Sysdig. Secure Every Second.

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

+971 55 972 4623

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.