Globenewswire Helps German Public Companies Streamline Regulatory Filing And News Distribution

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, the provider of GlobeNewswire , a leading press release distribution platform, today expanded its presence in Germany. This expansion allows publicly listed companies in Germany to fulfill their notification and publication obligations with local stock exchanges and publish mandatory announcements across Europe-all through a single platform.



Starting on October 1, Notified will expand its European Regulatory News (ERN) offering through a new regulatory filing service that will enable issuers to publish ad hoc disclosures (insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR), notifications of managers' transactions, voting rights notifications, financial reports and AGM announcements in a legally compliant manner. Furthermore, it will broaden the press release distribution coverage on GlobeNewswire by expanding media partners and creating new circuits within the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region.

“Notified is proud to broaden its current offering in the German market, leveraging our extensive experience in regulatory filing to support mandatory notifications for issuers-a service we have successfully offered under the Hugin, Thomson Reuters, and Nasdaq brands,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Operating Officer at Notified.“With our expanded distribution solution, we are ushering in a new era of flexibility, cost efficiency, and ease of use for our German clients.”

The new, all-in-one solution complements the suite of Notified's services that includes conference calls, earnings webcasts, and IR websites, as well as larger capital market events such as investor days and annual general meetings.

"Our platform combines the simplicity, reliability and customizability that IR professionals expect, while providing an unparalleled level of local expertise and dedicated support,” said Miranda Smith, Vice President, EMEA & Emerging Markets at Notified.“The GlobeNewswire platform offers a flexible pricing structure tailored to different announcement types and company sizes, ensuring that customers only pay for the services they need.”

Detailed information on the new ERN offering and GlobeNewswire services in Germany is available at .

