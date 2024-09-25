(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first half of 2024, Uruguay witnessed a significant decline in its poverty rate.



The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported that only 9.1% of the population now lives below the poverty line. This marks a notable improvement from the 10.4% recorded in the same period last year.



The new figures paint a picture of progress in this South American nation. For every 1,000 Uruguayans, 91 individuals still struggle to meet their basic needs. However, this number has decreased, signaling positive change in the country's economic landscape.



Extreme poverty, or indigence, remains low at 0.4%. This means that only four out of every 1,000 people cannot afford basic food necessities. Such statistics highlight Uruguay's commitment to addressing economic disparities among its citizens.







Uruguay's journey to reduce poverty has been a rollercoaster ride in recent years. Before the pandemic, in 2019, the poverty rate stood at 8.8%. The COVID-19 crisis pushed it up to 11.6% in 2020, but it has since been on a downward trend.



The country's economy grew by a modest 0.4% in 2023, hampered by severe drought and the completion of major infrastructure projects. However, 2024 has shown promising signs of recovery. The second quarter saw a robust 3.8% year-on-year growth.

Uruguay's Poverty Rate Drops to 9.1%: A Beacon of Hope in Latin America

These improvements in poverty rates and economic growth reflect Uruguay's resilience. Despite facing challenges, the nation continues to make strides in improving the lives of its citizens. This progress serves as an inspiration for other countries in the region.



As Uruguay moves forward, the government's focus on economic policies and social programs will be crucial.



Maintaining this positive trajectory will require continued efforts to create jobs, boost education, and ensure equitable growth across all sectors of society.



Uruguay's story is one of cautious optimism. While challenges remain, the declining poverty rate signals a brighter future for its people.



The country stands as a testament to the power of consistent, focused efforts in combating poverty and promoting economic well-being.

MENAFN25092024007421016031ID1108712428