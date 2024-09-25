Lula And Sánchez Face Scrutiny Over Venezuela Stance At UN

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and Spain, two longtime allies of Nicolás Maduro, stirred controversy at the United Nations' annual meeting.



Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Pedro Sánchez of Spain hosted a pro-democracy event aimed at highlighting what they call far-right threats. However, their focus shifted after Maduro's recent actions in Venezuela.



Maduro's crackdown on opposition after claiming victory in July's election has drawn global attention. This shift led to criticism of both Lula and Sánchez , with some accusing them of enabling Maduro's regime.



Neither leader has acknowledged Maduro's victory claim or supported opposition candidate Edmundo González's assertion of winning.



The situation is particularly challenging for Sánchez. His government recently arranged a deal allowing Gonzále to flee to Spain.







While granting asylum, this act removed a key obstacle to Maduro's hold on power. It also underscored the Spanish left's ties to Venezuela's regime.



Sánchez now faces backlash as photos emerge of Venezuelan officials entering Spanish embassy residences.



These images have sparked questions about Spain's underlying strategy, leading to calls for the Foreign Minister's resignation. Pressure is mounting on Sánchez to officially recognize González as the rightful winner.



Lula also faces challenges regarding his stance on Venezuela. He advocates for a diplomatic solution, opposing U.S. sanctions.



However, his close ties to Maduro have complicated Brazil's position. Despite initial support from Venezuela's opposition, Lula has failed to sway Maduro's actions.

Both leaders aim to redirect focus toward global concerns about a potential Donald Trump victory in November.



They hope to build consensus on countering right-wing movements and addressing issues like fake news and election integrity. Yet, their handling of Venezuela continues to overshadow these efforts.



As events unfold, Lula and Sánchez must carefully balance their democratic ideals with their approach to Venezuela.



Their actions in the coming days may be pivotal in shaping international views and policy towards the South American nation.

