Maharashtra Horror: Case Filed Against 3 For Allegedly Raping 22-Year-Old In Nalasopara Accused Still Absconding
Date
9/25/2024 3:27:05 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra | Case registered against 3 people - Sanju Srivastava, Naveen Singh and Hema Singh for allegedly raping a 22-year-old girl in Nalasopara area. The case has been registered on the basis of her statement.
“The woman alleged that they spiked her drinks after calling her on the pretext of giving her money, then raped her and shot it on camera. All the accused are absconding,” ANI reported citing Achole Police.
(This is a breaking news)
(With inputs from ANI)
