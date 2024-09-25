House Republicans Push To Hold Blinken In Contempt Over Afghanistan Testimony

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Michael McCaul, the chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has ignored his repeated requests to testify about the“disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

During his investigation into what he refers to as the“disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” McCaul had requested Blinken to appear before the Foreign Affairs Committee hearings and provide testimony on the matter.

Most recently, the Foreign Affairs Committee had asked Blinken to testify by September 24 regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal. The deadline, which was Tuesday, September 24, has now passed.

With the deadline expiring and Blinken's refusal to testify, McCaul stated,“Blinken has defied the subpoena and failed to appear, leaving me no choice but to pursue further action against him.”

McCaul emphasized that, contrary to the claims of the State Department spokesperson, Blinken has not appeared before the committee to provide testimony on Afghanistan even once.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, McCaul said,“Instead of cooperating with me, Secretary Blinken has made false promises and accused me of politicizing this critical issue.”

In his first response to the situation, Blinken wrote to McCaul expressing his desire to resolve the issue through reasonable and good-faith negotiations.

In his letter, Blinken wrote,“As I have made clear, I am prepared to testify and have suggested several reasonable options for the unilateral dates requested by the committee, which align with fulfilling the President's important foreign policy objectives.”

The ongoing dispute between McCaul and Blinken highlights the broader tensions surrounding accountability for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

As the debate over the chaotic exit continues, the lack of cooperation and communication between key officials and congressional leaders only deepens the political divide, delaying necessary reflection and potential lessons for future foreign policy decisions.

