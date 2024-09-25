Compliancy Group Is G2's Fall 2024 Leader For Healthcare Compliance Software

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group has been awarded as G2's Fall Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software.

As a Fall 2024 Leader, Compliancy Group was rated number one for policy management, auditing & risk assessment, and BAA management. Compliancy Group is also in the Healthcare Risk Management category, rated as number one for templates, education, incident management, and report generation.

Compliancy Group was also recognized as:



Best Relationship

Momentum Leader High Performer

To qualify for inclusion in the Healthcare Compliance category, a product must:



Monitor, track, and update any changes to industry and/or governmental regulation and practice

Facilitate the designation of compliance officers and committees

Develop compliance-specific policies and procedures, including standards of conduct

Facilitate open lines of communication

Support appropriate and relevant compliance training and education

Set up, track, and respond to detected compliance offenses Support or offer internal monitoring, auditing, and measuring efforts

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Compliancy Group) on G2's Compliancy Group review page!

Healthcare Compliance Resources

Healthcare Compliance Guide

HIPAA Checklist

Meeting OSHA Requirements in Healthcare

About Compliancy Group

Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with simplified software. Compliancy Group offers a robust toolset to track and manage all your healthcare compliance requirements with customizable software. Get an overview of your compliance readiness and easily generate reports to prove your compliance efforts. Expedite incident reporting and response management, record all the efforts, and identify organizational risk with a complete set of ticketing, tracking, and analysis tools.

Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually - including employees at all of the Fortune 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – visit .

CONTACT: Monica McCormack, [email protected]

SOURCE Compliancy Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED