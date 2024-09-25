SEB Implements Broadridge's International Post-Trade Processing Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transforming, simplifying and optimizing the trading and operations lifecycle while extending strategic relationship

NEW YORK and LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Solutions , (NYSE: BR ) today announced that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) is leveraging Broadridge's international post-trade processing solution to simplify and streamline its securities business across international and domestic markets.

"As a leading European with operations in more than 20 countries, and servicing a global client base, it was important for us to partner with a technology partner that can enable our global post-trade operations to be best in class," said Kristian Gårder, co-head of Equities, SEB.

"Broadridge is a tech leader that has enabled us to advance from discrete, asset-specific systems to a unified and strategic solution that delivers increased simplification, frictionless workflow efficiency, real-time business-wide management controls, and the ability to respond effectively to new market requirements and our customers' evolving needs."

SEB is an established, long-standing user of Broadridge's front and middle office solutions for order management, trade execution and allocation, and has now extended for post-trade processing. As a result, the bank now benefits from a strategic front to back-office infrastructure that simplifies and optimizes trading workflows and operations across international markets with advanced, straight-through solutions that deliver efficiency, scale and resilience at every stage of the securities trade lifecycle.

"We are excited to support SEB across its full trade lifecycle, bringing transformation and innovation across its securities businesses in the Nordic region and the wider international markets," said

Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions, Broadridge.

"In today's markets, investing in post-trade efficiency is of paramount importance, and leading firms such as SEB are now in a stronger position to tackle the combined challenges of shrinking settlement periods, regulatory change and client service differentiation, while optimizing cost/income ratios and reducing risk.

Broadridge is focused on optimizing trading and connectivity, simplifying post-trade and delivering transformation and innovation for clients. To find out more about Broadridge's solutions for the trade lifecycle, visit our

website.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit .

About SEB

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,000 employees. At 30 June 2024, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,152bn while assets under management totalled SEK 2,666bn. Read more about SEB at

sebgroup .

