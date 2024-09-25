Why Should Foreigners Be Asked To Witness Elections In J&K: Omar Asks Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief and Vice President of the National (NC), Omar Abdullah on Wednesday criticised the Centre for allowing foreign diplomats to witness the legislative Assembly in the UT.

Talking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said,“I don't know why foreigners should be asked to check elections here.

“When foreign comment, then the of India says this is an internal matter for India and now suddenly they want foreign observers to come and look at our elections.”

Omar Abdullah told reporters that the Assembly elections in J&K "are an internal matter for us", and "we do not need their certificate."

“This participation of people in the polls is not because of the government of India, it is in spite of everything that the government of India did. They have humiliated the people, they have used all the machinery of the government to detain and harass people.

"In spite of that, people are coming and participating in the elections. So, this is not something the government of India should be highlighting. But, anyway, that is the way they are”, the former CM said.

Omar Abdullah also said that the people of J&K have been waiting for ten years for the polls and after the first phase went well a good voter turnout is expected in the second phase also.

About his own fate in these elections as he is standing from two seats, Ganderbal and Budgam, Omar Abdullah said that he is silently hopeful, but the ultimate decision is in the hands God and the voters.

A delegation of 15 countries including diplomats from the US, Norway, Spain, Singapore, South Africa, Algeria, Rwanda, Republic of Korea, Somalia, Guyana, Mexico, Panama, United Republic of Tanzania, Nigeria and Philippines arrived here on Wednesday and are visiting some polling stations to see the democratic process and the peoples' participation in these elections.

Most polling stations in the six districts of the UT including Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi in Jammu division and Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal in the Valley wore a festive look.

Security forces drawn from the local police and the CRPF exchanged smiles with the voters as they started pouring in at the polling stations.

A total of 25.78 lakh electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase of J&K elections which started at 7 A.M. and will end at 6 P.M. today.

The Election Commission has set up 3,502 polling stations for the six districts voting today.

Senior politicians including Omar Abdullah, JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, former ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar, Asiya Naqash, Abdur Rahim Rather, Hakim Mohammad Yasin, Choudhary Zulfiqar and J&K Apni Party Chief Syed Altaf Bukhari are in the electoral fray.

The NC and Congress are fighting these elections in a pre-poll alliance.

The NC has fielded candidates on 52 seats while the Congress is fighting on 31 seats.

Two seats, one for the CPI(M) in the Valley and the other for the Panthers Party in Jammu division have been left uncontested by the NC-Congress alliance.

On the five Assembly seats of Sopore in the Valley and Banihal, Nagrota, Kishtwar and Doda, the two parties could not reach a consensus and both have fielded candidates in these constituencies to engage in a friendly contest.

Voting for the third and last phase of J&K legislative Assembly polls will be held on October 1 and counting will take place on October 8.