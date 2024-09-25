(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) H.E. Dr. Al Muaini reiterates UAE's commitment to supporting global efforts aimed at enhancing IP rights protection

Abu Dhabi, 25 September 2024

The of (MoEc) participated in the third Belt and Road High-Level on Intellectual Property (IP), which took place in Beijing, China. H.E. Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, inaugurated the Conference. The opening ceremony was attended by Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO); Dr. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA); and Wang Chicheng, the Director General of the National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC).

The theme of this year's Conference was

'Openness, Cooperation, Development, and Mutual Benefit'

and it drew the participation of government representatives from national, regional, and international IP offices in 55 countries, with six international organisations attending as observers. H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy, participated in the Conference on the UAE's behalf.

The Conference was aimed at strengthening cooperation among countries along the Belt and Road in the field of IP rights protection, transforming it into a route for peace, prosperity, openness, and innovation. Additionally, it contributed to facilitating linkages between diverse cultures and promoting innovation and knowledge along the New Silk Road economic belt.

H.E. Al Muaini highlighted the significant role of IP in driving the expansion and prosperity of global economies, thereby supporting their transition towards advanced economic models based on innovation and creativity. Furthermore, IP plays a key role in promoting the collective economic development of Belt and Road countries,

and grow a

robust framework for safeguarding IP applications in accordance with international best practices.

He said: 'The UAE continues to support global efforts to protect intellectual property rights and create a catalytic environment for innovation and creativity. The country strives to build partnerships and strengthen cooperation with international IP institutions, consolidating its position as a leading regional and global destination for patents and creative businesses. These efforts fall in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the objectives of the Ministry of Economy to promote the UAE's leadership and competitiveness in innovation and IP rights protection.'

He added: 'The conference serves as a valuable platform to develop innovative policies to facilitate cross-border patenting and launch new initiatives and projects that contribute to enhancing the protection of the rights of creators and innovators. These will ensure more effective protection of intellectual property applications and facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices in this regard, thereby promoting the sustainable development of Belt and Road joined countries.'

H.E. Al Muaini reviewed the UAE's efforts to develop a robust legislative environment for IP in accordance with international best practices, which include the amendment of three laws, namely, the regulation and protection of industrial property rights, trademarks, and copyright and adjacent rights. These efforts have contributed to advancing the UAE's intellectual property environment and enhancing the country's overall innovation and R&D landscape. These measures ensure comprehensive brand and authors' rights protection and create opportunities and potential to attract entrepreneurial and innovative ventures and investment from around the world in new economy sectors.

The Assistant Undersecretary highlighted the importance of intellectual property in building a prosperous future and supporting the achievement of sustainable development goals in several critical areas including clean technology and health and education. He emphasized the need for intellectual property in keeping pace with rapid technological developments and bridging the digital gap, stimulating innovation and encouraging investment in advanced technologies.

Nearly 450 attendees participated in the third High-level Belt and Road Conference on Intellectual Property, including industry officials, professionals, researchers and representatives of relevant international organizations. The participants called for joint efforts to strengthen IP protection, promote mutual recognition and protect geographical indicators more broadly, enhance intellectual property protection in data and e-commerce, and provide an enabling environment for innovation.