عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chief Of General Staff Of Belarus Armed Forces Is Paying Visit To Azerbaijan

Chief Of General Staff Of Belarus Armed Forces Is Paying Visit To Azerbaijan


9/25/2024 3:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Chief of the General Staff of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus – First Deputy Defense Minister, Major General Pavel Muraveiko arrived in Baku on September 25 to participate in the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan Defense International Exhibition ADEX at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports.

Within the visit, it is planned to discuss the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108712364


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search