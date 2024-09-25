Chief Of General Staff Of Belarus Armed Forces Is Paying Visit To Azerbaijan
Fatima Latifova
The Chief of the General Staff of the armed forces of the
Republic of Belarus – First Deputy Defense Minister, Major General
Pavel Muraveiko arrived in Baku on September 25 to participate in
the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan Defense International Exhibition
ADEX at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,
Within the visit, it is planned to discuss the current state and
prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Belarus.
