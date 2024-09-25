Prospects For Azerbaijani-Turkish Military Cooperation Discussed
9/25/2024 3:09:35 AM
On September 24, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of
National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Mr. Yaşar Güler within
the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition
ADEX held at the Baku expo Center, Azernews
reports.
The expanded meeting involved First Deputy Minister of Defense
of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the
Azerbaijan army Colonel General Karim Valiyev, Deputy Minister of
Defense – Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov, Acting Deputy
Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General
Namig Islamzade, Advisor to the Minister of Defense Colonel General
Bakhtiyar Ersay, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces
Army General Metin Gürak, Navy Commander Admiral Ercüment
Tatlıoğlu, Commander of the Land Forces Army General Selçuk
Bayraktaroğlu, Air Force Commander Army General Ziya Cemal
Kadıoğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Mr.
Cahit Bagci and other officials.
The meeting highlighted that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are
based on friendship, brotherhood and strategic alliance.
Satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the two
countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational
and military-medical spheres was expressed. Additionally, a wide
exchange of views on the prospects for the development of bilateral
relations, regional security and other issues was held.
Then Colonel General Z.Hasanov met with a delegation led by the
President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency
of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Gorgun.
The meeting, which was also attended by the heads of several
leading companies of the Turkish military industry, expressed
confidence that joint military-technical projects will further
enhance the defense capability of both fraternal countries and
discussed new prospects for cooperation.
The importance of expanding joint production through the use of
technological innovations was also emphasized and the 5th
Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX was
commended at the meetings.
Several contracts on military-technical cooperation were signed
at the end of both meetings.
