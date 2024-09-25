'Amir's Speeches At UN Reflect People's Aspirations For Peace And Justice'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the 66th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and the former High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations H E Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Nasr emphasized that the wise vision adopted by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani plays an effective role in making Qatar a model within the United Nations and solidifies its position as a major supporter of peace and stability.

In an interview with QNA, he explained that the speeches of H H the Amir at the UN General Assembly consistently reflect the hopes and aspirations of other nations, as they emphasize the values of international peace, security, and stability, which are at the core of the UNs objectives, and highlight Qatar's strong commitment to justice and peace globally, with a focus on enhancing cooperation among nations and peoples.

Al Nasr added that his election as President of the 66th Session of the United Nations General Assembly was an exceptional event in Qatars history, stressing that this achievement was realized due to the support and wise vision of the leadership, as well as the political leadership's belief in the capabilities of the Qatari people and their determination to actively participate on the international stage.

The former High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations praised Qatars position on the international stage, noting its ability to face global challenges with intelligence and flexibility, especially amid the crises facing the world and the region. He highlighted Qatars role as a strong voice for mediation and peace through its effective diplomatic initiatives.

He also pointed out Qatar's hosting of the Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNCPGA) meeting and the issuance of the Doha Declaration that called for a ceasefire and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He considered this a diplomatic achievement that adds to the nations record and reflects its deep commitment to humanitarian and international issues.

The President of the 66th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and the former High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Nasr concluded his interview by noting that Qatar continues to enhance its active role in the international community, its commitment to the values of cooperation and peace, and its position as a major supporter of peace and stability in the region and the world.