Qatar Participates In Global Public Health Event On Sidelines On UNGA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in an event titled 'MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease) and MASH (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis): Prioritising a Global Public Threat,' held yesterday in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Minister of Public Health H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, represented Qatar at the event. The event, organised by Economist Impact, brought together a distinguished group of experts and decision-makers from around the world to discuss future projections and the necessary policies to mitigate the environmental, social, economic, and human factors contributing to the disease.

In her speech during the event, Minister of Public Health stressed the importance of intensifying global efforts to tackle MASLD and MASH, alongside the need for further studies and assessments to determine the prevalence and economic and social impacts of the disease on countries worldwide.

She also highlighted some of the effective national policies for the early detection and treatment of the disease, stating, 'Screening for MASLD is part of the healthcare provided to patients with obesity and diabetes in Qatar, and it is incorporated into the guidelines, protocols, and patient pathways in both primary and secondary care across the country'.

Al Kuwari underscored the integrated care provided to patients across primary and secondary care services, as well as the ease of referral processes depending on the patient's condition. She also highlighted the care provided at the Qatar Metabolic Institute at Hamad Medical Corporation (QMI-HMC) and the specialised clinics for liver diseases, as well as from the multidisciplinary medical teams, including the liver disease team from the gastroenterology clinics.

The Minister also stressed the important role of awareness efforts and health promotion campaigns regarding obesity, MASLD, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

She stated, 'In Qatar, we have programmes to tackle obesity through collaboration across all sectors. We have managed to halt the rise in obesity and diabetes prevalence within the country. Additionally, we aim to reduce the prevalence of obesity by seven percent and decrease deaths from non-communicable diseases by 36 percent by 2030, in line with our recently launched National Health Strategy 2024-2030'.

It is important to note that MASLD is a condition characterised by the accumulation of fat in the liver due to metabolic issues such as obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol. MASH is a more severe form of MASLD, where, in addition to fat accumulation, the liver becomes inflamed and damaged, potentially leading to cirrhosis, liver failure, or various types of cancer, including liver cancer, if left untreated.