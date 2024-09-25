Turkish, Indian And Vietnamese Ambassadors Applaud Amir's Speech At 79Th UNGA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu has praised the speech delivered by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during the opening session of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, held yesterday at the UN headquarters in New York.

Ambassador of Turkiye H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu

Ambassador Goksu stressed that H H's words resonate with the sentiments of the region's peoples, particularly on the Palestinian cause. He highlighted the Amir's statement,“Power does not nullify rights”, and HH's emphasis that“the end of occupation and the Palestinian people's right to self-determination is not a favour or a gift from anyone”.

Göksu further stressed the alignment of Türkiye's vision with what was expressed in the Amir's speech, particularly regarding the assertion that the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in Gaza is“the most brutal” and that the failure to intervene to stop this aggression represents a significant international failure.

The Ambassador also noted that the Amir's warning that the ongoing war in Gaza“has fired the coup de grace at international legitimacy” is a sincere call to world leaders, placing them before their historical responsibilities.

The Ambassador added that as a matter of fact, Turkish President H E President Erdoğan stressed the similar points in his speech at the 79th UNGA and stated that today, we need, more than ever, the values represented by the motto“The world is bigger than five!” and the world leaders should think thoroughly on this painful picture.

Additionally, the Turkish ambassador commended Qatar's significant role in mediating complex issues, particularly its efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. He highlighted the Emir's statement that“mediation and humanitarian work are our strategic political choices at the regional and international levels, and our humanitarian duty before a political one, and we do not consider it a favor to anyone.”

Göksu pointed out that Qatar, with its consistent adherence to its original principles, has earned the trust of the world and the love and respect of nations.

Ambassador of India H E Vipul

Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul, said on the Amir speech:“I heard the speech of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the UN General Assembly on September 24 with great interest. The speech covered a range of topics of great importance and reflected Qatar's remarkable efforts under the leadership of the Amir on mediation and resolution of global issues.”

He added:“H H the Amir focused on peace and stability which is the most important objective of UN Charter. Global challenges that found mention in the speech such as sustainable development and new technologies find wide resonance. I am sure that India and Qatar will be able to work together on many of the priorities and policies outlined in the speech.”

Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar H E Nguyen Huy Hiep said that the speech of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening ceremony of the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly attracted widespread attention thanks to the messages reflecting the State of Qatar's clear stance as well as determination to build peace, promote cooperation and development.

“In particular, His Highness the Amir's speech during the General Debate emphasized the current world's burning issue of Palestine, highlighting the importance of reaching a ceasefire agreement and finding a comprehensive, fair, and lasting solution.”

He added:“The speech also helps the international community better understand Qatar's tireless efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation, and provide humanitarian and development aid, thereby facilitating the peaceful resolution of disputes, based on respect for international law. This continues to affirm Qatar's sense of responsibility and active participation in resolving regional and global challenges under the wise leadership of H H the Amir.”