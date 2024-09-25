Taiyo Kogyo Corporation Will Sponsor Project EXPO SAUNA TAIYO's TSUBOMI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan (Osaka-Kansai Expo) Organizers Event | Co-creation Space that Embodies a More Flexible and Brighter Society in the Future, which the Taiyo Group Aims to Realize OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiyo Kogyo Corporation (Taiyo Kogyo, Tokyo Head Office: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo; Osaka Head Office: Yodogawa-ku, Osaka City, President: Yuki Nohmura) specializes in large-scale membrane structures (tent structures) and civil engineering and logistics materials. The company is pleased to announce that it will sponsor SAUNA TAIYOs

TSUBOMI

of EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, as a Silver Partner. SAUNA TAIYOs TSUBOMI, hosted at the Green World area of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, will be located at the western end of the venue facing Osaka Bay. Situated in the waterfront with an open atmosphere, the facility will enable visitors to enjoy the sauna experience for the future based on synesthesia and feel the ideal relationships between themselves and others and between people and the earth. Continue Reading







TAIYO NO TSUBOMI Design Concept TAIYOs TSUBOMI has been designed as a sauna where visitors can feel the theme of the Osaka-Kansai Expo "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." The facility features a beautiful, vibrant design in which petal-like air membrane cushions come together to form a single bud (TSUBOMI) and stretch towards the sun (TAIYO). Carried by the sea, plants, and air, the sun's energy pours down on TAIYOs TSUBOMI. The concept is nature energy filling a space created by a delicate yet powerful membrane, harmonizing our minds and bodies, and helping us return to our origins as human beings. During the event, approximately 15,000 people will be able to enjoy the sauna in swimsuits in the space covered in ETFE film,* which allows natural light to pass through. The Taiyo Group, which is engaged in all the processes from design, production, installation, and operation, will provide an entirely new "co-creation" space that will embody a "more flexible" and "brighter" society in the future, which the company strives to achieve. The structure of TAIYOs TSUBOMI

features a tetrahedral shape made up of a minimal aluminum frame, ETFE film and air, which presents a new way of using ETFE film. To enable the facility to be reused in a new location after the Osaka-Kansai Expo is over, the company has ensured that the structure can be deflated for compact storage and has designed the foundation with consideration given to its easy relocation. *ETFE film: A high-performance fluororesin made with fluororesin rolled into film. Featuring lightweight, high durability and transparency, the film is attracting attention as a glass alternative that can be used to create new architectural expressions. Symbolize the Progresses of Taiyo Kogyo and the Expo In 1970, the first Expo in Japan was held in Osaka with the theme "Progress and Harmony for Mankind."

At that Expo, Taiyo Kogyo became the first in the world to realize a

large scale

low-rise air-membrane structure, the principles of which were later adopted for the Tokyo Dome, in the American Pavilion. Approximately 90% of the tent structures at the venue in those days were made by Taiyo Kogyo, which marked the start of tents being recognized worldwide as new structures rather than items simply used for shade. While Taiyo Kogyo provides support for the tent structures of various facilities at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, TAIYOs TSUBOMI

is the first project that the company has decided to sponsor.

Comments from Yuki Nohmura, President, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

Our company's growth began with Japan World Exposition Osaka 1970. For Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, which will be held under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," we have decided to sponsor the TAIYOs TSUBOMI

project with the hope of reciprocating, even if just a little, to the Expo, which has supported our growth. By continuing to pursue the possibilities of membranes, spaces, and experiences, the Taiyo Group aims to maximize the possibilities of people and the earth and "Make the world more flexible. Create a brighter future."

We hope that this project will be a catalyst for humanity and nature to resonate together under the sun, regardless of race, language, age, gender, or nationality, and for a noble future to blossom.

Bring Together the Taiyo Group's Solutions

The Taiyo Group was founded in 1922 as Nomura Tent Shokai, and then restarted in the ruins of post-war Japan, with only a sewing machine and a pair of scissors being available. The group has created unique products by taking advantage of the characteristics of membrane materials, and has brought membrane technology to fruition. In step with the expansion of its operation fields, Taiyo Kogyo Corp. has established TSP Taiyo Inc., an event production and consulting company, and Actio Corp., an event and facility management company. These three companies form the current corporate group that originated from Nomura Tent Shokai. TSP Taiyo has a track record of operating sauna facilities, such as "Tik Tok teamLab Reconnect: Art with Rinkan Sauna," an exhibition held in 2021 in Roppongi, Tokyo. For TAIYOs TSUBOMI, the Taiyo Group will marshal all its forces from design, production, and installation to operation to present the group's solutions.

Overview of TAIYOs TSUBOMI



.

Project



EXPO SAUNA TAIYOs TSUBOMI, Organized by the Organizer of the Osaka-Kansai Expo

---



. Venue Green World, Expo Venue

. Organizer Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition

. Sponsorship Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

.

Period April 13, 2025 - October 13, 2025

.

Attendance forecast Approximately 15,000 people

.

Scale (Building area): 179.43m2 (Total floor area): 160.83m2

.

Structure Administration building, rest area (steel construction), sauna building, cold bath building, relaxation lounge building (aluminum construction)

.

Design KOMPAS, TSP Taiyo Inc., Taiyo Kogyo Corp.

.

Installation TSP Taiyo Inc., Taiyo Kogyo Corp.

Taiyo Kogyo Corp.

Taiyo Kogyo is a leading company in the field of large membrane structures, which are economical, easy to install, transparent, and well-designed. "We pursue the infinite possibilities of membranes to provide our customers with an inspiring and comfortable environment." Based on this management philosophy, we are expanding our business into the environmental field and other areas to support the safety and security of society.

TAIYO GROUP

The group consists of three companies: Taiyo Kogyo Corp., TSP Taiyo Inc., and Actio Corp.

The Taiyo Group was founded in 1922 as Nomura Tent Shokai, and then restarted in the ruins of post-war Japan, with only a sewing machine and a pair of scissors being available. Since its founding, the group has been striving to contribute to society as much as possible and inspire as many people as possible. This has motivated the group to bring unique products to the world by taking advantage of the characteristics of membrane materials. For the Japan World Exposition, Osaka, 1970, the group was involved in the installation and operation of large-scale pavilions by leveraging its membrane technology. This process was followed by the formation of the current group of the three companies, including TSP Taiyo and Actio, with their roots coming from Nomura Tent Shokai. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its founding, the group reaffirmed its determination to continue to pursue the possibilities of membranes, spaces, and experiences while increasing synergy among the three companies. The group will continue to strive to "make the world more flexible" and "create a brighter future."



