Attorney-General, Chief Justice Of Federal Court Of Malaysia Discuss Ways To Boost Cooperation
Date
9/25/2024 2:30:51 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Attorney-General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi met yesterday with Chief Justice of federal Court of Malaysia H E Tengku Maimun binti Tuan and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on topics of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation in the legal and judicial field and exchange expertise.
MENAFN25092024000063011010ID1108712283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.