Attorney-General, Chief Justice Of Federal Court Of Malaysia Discuss Ways To Boost Cooperation

9/25/2024 2:30:51 AM

QNA

Attorney-General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi met yesterday with Chief Justice of federal Court of Malaysia H E Tengku Maimun binti Tuan and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on topics of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation in the legal and judicial field and exchange expertise.

The Peninsula

