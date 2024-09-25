Middle East's First International Coastal Symposium Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) is hosting the 17th edition of the International Coastal Symposium (ICS) from September 24 to 27, 2024 in Doha.

The event is being held in the Middle East for the first time in the 34-year history of the ICS, marking a significant milestone for coastal research and scientific collaboration in the region. The symposium started yesterday under the theme 'Coastlines under Global Change'.

The event has brought together top coastal scientists, engineers, researchers, and policymakers from across the globe. The symposium is sponsored by the Ministry of Transport and Seashore Group, with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change as the sustainability partner, the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI) as the strategic partner, and Visit Qatar as the destination partner. The event will serve as a platform for exchanging groundbreaking research and innovative solutions to the critical challenges facing coastal areas worldwide, including sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and climate change.

The keynote speakers for the event bring a wealth of expertise in marine science, coastal engineering, and environmental protection. Prof Dr. Tarmo Soomere, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, is renowned for his work in wave climate analysis and coastal protection, and received multiple prestigious awards, including the Baltic Assembly Prize for Science.

Prof Jean Taylor Ellis of the University of South Carolina is a leader in coastal management and policy, recognised for her innovative research in dune recovery and sediment transport. Prof John MK Wong, Marine Environment Adviser to Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has made significant contributions to marine conservation, particularly in the Arabian Gulf, and Prof Lambros Kaiktsis, Head of Marine Engineering at the UDST, specialises in computational fluid dynamics, with an impressive record of research and industry collaboration in marine engineering. These distinguished speakers are at the forefront of their fields, advancing scientific knowledge and influencing policy globally.

The ICS 2024 will focus on key topics such as coastal management, policy and planning, marine and coastal engineering, the impacts of climate change on coastal ecosystems, sustainable tourism in coastal areas, decarbonisation of the marine industry, and coastal evolution and shoreline change. These discussions aim to inspire new ideas and solutions for the sustainable development and protection of coastal environments.

Speaking during the inaugural session, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of the UDST, said,“Coastal life is deeply woven into our Qatari history, culture, and environment. Recognising the vital role that coastal areas play in supporting the nation's economy through their rich diversity, it is fitting that we dedicate this symposium to our homeland, often referred to as the Pearl of the Arabian Peninsula.

“This gathering brings together esteemed local and international experts and researchers in an active academic setting. In alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan, today's discussions will focus on key issues that highlight the essential contributions of coastal environments to our economic and social systems, while exploring the solutions and technologies necessary to ensure their sustainability.

“We hope this symposium fosters valuable exchanges, dialogue, and collaboration aimed at protecting and sustaining the rich diversity of our coasts. We also encourage you to explore Qatar's coastline, which spans over 560km and represents a cherished heritage we are committed to preserving.”