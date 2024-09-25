AP Dhillon On ‘After Midnight’: Wanted To Create A Music Video That Told A Relatable Story

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon, who has released his latest Punjabi rock single,“After Midnight”, which he himself directed and edited, said that he wanted to create a music that told a relatable story.

Sharing his thoughts on the music video AP Dhillon said in a statement: " The experience of directing and editing this video was incredibly rewarding.”

Set against the backdrop of a rural Indian village in Haryana, the video is full of drama and emotion as it delves into the complexities of heartbreak and longing.

He added:“I wanted to create a music video that told a relatable story. I believe that music has the power to connect people on a deep level. I hope 'After Midnight' resonates with audiences and helps them feel understood.”

Directed and edited by Dhillon himself, the video traverses the love story of a modest shopkeeper, brilliantly portrayed by the singer. The video shares the protagonist's emotional journey as he grapples with the aftermath of a failed relationship.

The single encapsulates the themes of love, loss and the human desire for connection and closure.

'After Midnight' is from his new EP, 'The Brownprint'.

Dhillon started his journey in music in 2019 with the track christened "Fake" with Shinda Kahlon under their own independent label Run-Up Records. He then appeared on the video, and credited as producer, of the track "Faraar" by Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon.

His single“Deadly” with producer Gminxr, entered the UK Asian chart published by the Official Charts Company, and peaked at number 11 in 2020. The song entered the top 5 on the UK Punjabi chart.

"Droptop" with Gurinder Gill was the singer's next single. In 2020, he and Gurinder Gill appeared in "Excuses" by Intense, which peaked at number 3 on UK Asian and topped the UK Punjabi chart.

His song“Brown Munde” with Gurinder Gill, Gminxr, and Shinda Kahlon. Nav, Sidhu Moose Wala, Money Musik, Anmol Dalwani and Steel Banglez became a global track giving him instant fame.

In 2021, AP Dhillon and his team performed a live concert for the first time as part of the "Over The Top – The Takeover Tour" in major 6 cities in India. He was the first Punjabi language artist to perform at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada with his hit song "Summer High".