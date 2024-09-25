Bitmoney Providing A Unique Trading Strategy Joins Fastercapital's Raise Capital Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital, a global incubator and accelerator, is delighted to announce the acceptance of BITM, a cutting-edge startup dedicated to providing a consistent and dependable passive income stream for its clients, into its Raise Capital program. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they join forces to drive innovation, growth, and success in the trading industry.





Based in Uzbekistan, BitMoney stands out in the for its unique trading strategy, which emphasizes transparency, flexibility, and security. By employing carefully crafted strategies, including tailor-made Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Dollar Cost Averaging approaches, BITM ensures a safe and beneficial investment journey for its esteemed clients. Additionally, the startup's shared risk model fosters a cooperative trading environment, where profits and losses are jointly shared with clients, promoting trust and accountability. The startup is currently raising $3M.



"We are thrilled to welcome BITM to our program," said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital. "The innovative approach to cryptocurrency trading has the potential to revolutionize the industry. With our extensive network, expertise, and resources, we are confident that we can provide the necessary guidance to help BITM scale its operations and raise the capital required for expansion."

FasterCapital provides BITM with comprehensive support, including mentoring, access to its vast network of investors, and assistance in raising the required $3 million in capital. BITM will also benefit from FasterCapital's rigorous reviewing process, which ensures that startups are thoroughly evaluated and provided with valuable feedback to refine their business models and strategies.





"We are excited to collaborate with FasterCapital and leverage their expertise in raising capital," said Rakhmatulla Zakirov, Founder of BITM. "Their program offers a unique opportunity for us to accelerate our growth and reach new heights."

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Lana Albitar

Email :...

Phone :-+971 5558 55663

Url :-