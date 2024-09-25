Ukraine Downs 28 Shahed Drones, Four Missiles Overnight Wed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 25, 2024, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 28 Shahed one-way attack UAVs and four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles. Another four drones plunged uncontrollably in several regions of Ukraine (no casualties or destruction were reported).

That's according to Ukraine's Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of September 25, 2024, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv region with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and three missiles of an unspecified type, Odesa region – with four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles launched from the airspace over the Black Sea, as well as 32 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (launched from Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk areas in Russia,” the report reads.

The Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and other units of Ukraine's Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

“As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 28 attack UAVs and four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles were shot down. Another four enemy drones were gone off radars in several regions of Ukraine (no reports on casualties or destruction were received),” the Air Force noted.

Air defenses were activated in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the air raid alert went off in several regions of Ukraine overnight Wednesday due to the drone and missile threat.