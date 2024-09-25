عربي


Azerbaijan, IAEA Sign Cooperation Framework

9/25/2024 2:22:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Director-General of the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi have signed a new Country Programme Framework (CPF) for technical cooperation covering the period from 2024 to 2029, according to Azernews .

The signing took place during a meeting between Bayramov and Grossi on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The agreement outlines Azerbaijan's priority development needs and areas of cooperation with the IAEA, focusing on nuclear safety, security, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized Azerbaijan's support for international efforts to enhance nuclear safety and the vital role of the IAEA's verification system in nuclear non-proliferation.

