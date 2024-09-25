Azerbaijan, IAEA Sign Cooperation Framework
Date
9/25/2024 2:22:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and
Director-General of the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA)
Rafael Grossi have signed a new Country Programme Framework (CPF)
for technical cooperation covering the period from 2024 to 2029,
according to Azernews .
The signing took place during a meeting between Bayramov and
Grossi on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations
General Assembly (UNGA). The agreement outlines Azerbaijan's
priority development needs and areas of cooperation with the IAEA,
focusing on nuclear safety, security, and the peaceful use of
nuclear energy.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized Azerbaijan's support
for international efforts to enhance nuclear safety and the vital
role of the IAEA's verification system in nuclear
non-proliferation.
MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108712243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.