QUAD Is Political, Diplomatic Tool For U.S. Uni-Polar Domination: DPRK Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Sept 25 (NNN-KCNA) – The Foreign of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), condemned the United States for leveraging the Quad summit, to pursue its policy of bloc confrontation under the name of“maintaining peace and stability,” calling the grouping“a and tool for U.S. strategy of uni-polar domination.”

In yesterday's press statement, carried today, the DPRK Foreign Ministry said, the United States made a grave political provocation, by inciting the atmosphere of collective pressure on the DPRK, during the recent summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as Quad, which comprises the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

As the end product of the U.S. Cold War mentality and its policy of bloc confrontation, Quad“has become a dangerous factor that deepens mistrust and antagonism, between countries in the Asia-Pacific region and provokes international instability.”

“The U.S. policy of fomenting bloc confrontation that challenges justice, and goes against the trend of the times is a harmful root cause of exposing world peace and security to the most serious threat,” the statement said.– NNN-KCNA

