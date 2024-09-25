Kuwait Oil Price Up 64 Cents To USD 76.21 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 64 cents to USD 76.21 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 75.57 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

At the global level, the price of the went up by USD 1.27 to USD 75.17 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by USD 1.19 to USD 71.56 pb. (end)

