Kuwait Oil Price Up 64 Cents To USD 76.21 Pb
Date
9/25/2024 2:18:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 64 cents to USD 76.21 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 75.57 pb the day before, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
At the global level, the price of the brent crude went up by USD 1.27 to USD 75.17 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by USD 1.19 to USD 71.56 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108712232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.