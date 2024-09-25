Iranian Pres.: World Must Stop Israeli Occupation Savagery In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the international community to put a halt to the Israeli occupation's savagery in the region, warning that the recent aggression on Gaza and Lebanon might spillover to other parts of the region.

Addressing the 79th session of the UNGA, the President indicated that the Israeli aggressors had continued their brutal assault on the Gaza Strip for 11 months, killing in the process over 41,000 people mostly innocent children, women, and the elderly.

He condemned the Israeli terming their genocide in the region as an act of self-defense, indicating that the only way to end this nightmare was to enable Palestinians to decide their own fate.

Cooperation and unity in the Middle East would contribute to global development and success for all, he affirmed.

He touched on Iran's comprehensive joint plan for its nuclear file, which was signed in 2015, indicating that Iran agreed to all conditions in return for acknowledging its nuclear rights and lifting sanctions.

He pointed out that Iran was ready to extend its hands to the world to develop cooperation on all possible fields, saying that such step would be a better future for everyone. (end)

