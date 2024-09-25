Cambodia's Mu Sochua Cries Out Against China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Without true democracy and a legitimate anti-graft system, Cambodia is destined for heavy debts, low-end jobs, exploited lands and depleted natural resources under its current relationship with China, prominent exiled opposition politician Mu Sochua told Asia Times in an exclusive interview.

Mu Sochua, president of the Khmer Movement For Democracy

(KMD), a United States-based activist group, was vice president of the nation's largest opposition party, the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), when the Supreme Court banned and dissolved it in October 2017.

She and other CNRP politicians fled the country after the arrest of CNRP leader Kem Sokha on treason charges, including unproven allegations he was working with the United States to stage a“color revolution” the party has consistently maintained are trumped up.

Seven years later, Mu Sochua continues to challenge the democratic legitimacy of the prevailing Cambodian People's Party (CPP)-dominated political order forged in recent stage-managed elections the CNRP insists have been neither free nor fair.

In particular, she says the West should review the implementation of the Paris Peace Agreements, signed in October 1991, to ensure Cambodia's sovereignty, self-determination through free and fair elections, and human rights after decades of debilitating civil war fueled by competing great and regional powers.

That independence, Mu Suchua asserts, is under rising threat from China's growing power and influence over the ruling CPP.

She said China's influence has grown rapidly in recent years, seen in the increasing presence of China's military, cybercrime and human trafficking operations run by the Chinese mafia, the provision of loans through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and an influx of Chinese mining and construction companies.



Former Prime Minister Hun Sen prioritized China ties toward the end of his decades-long rule as relations with the West soured on issues related to democracy and human rights. And there has been no sign of a shift in the dynastic handover to his son Hun Manet, who became prime minister in 2023.

“Cambodia is in debt about US$11 billion , 40% of which is owed to China,” she said.“When we talk about the BRI, the money is not given to us for free. It's a loan and it has no conditions on rule of law, democracy, independent media and independent judiciary in Cambodia.”



“It is also a loan to push the agenda of Chinese President Xi Jinping to gain dominance, not just in a country or a region, but global dominance.”

She said, under the BRI framework, Beijing offers loans to help Cambodia build its infrastructure, including airports, roads, dams and a new strategic canal. In return, Mu Sochua claims, China is allowed to boost its military presence in the country.

