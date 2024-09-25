(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 25th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 24th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,039 Lowest price per share (pence): 687.00 Highest price per share (pence): 693.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 690.7450

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,189,874 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,189,874 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 690.7450 6,039 687.00 693.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 24 September 2024 15:02:06 197 693.00 XLON 00300193203TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:02:06 385 693.00 XLON 00300193204TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:02:06 39 693.00 XLON 00300193205TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:02:12 228 693.00 XLON 00300193206TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:02:12 223 693.00 XLON 00300193207TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:02:13 222 692.00 XLON 00300193208TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:02:15 449 693.00 XLON 00300193210TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:05:15 100 693.00 XLON 00300193266TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:05:15 12 693.00 XLON 00300193267TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:15:01 112 693.00 XLON 00300193624TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:15:40 88 692.00 XLON 00300193762TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:17:56 118 690.00 XLON 00300193792TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:17:56 118 690.00 XLON 00300193793TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:17:56 63 691.00 XLON 00300193794TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:17:56 147 692.00 XLON 00300193795TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:17:56 63 692.00 XLON 00300193796TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:18:00 191 692.00 XLON 00300193800TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:20:11 17 690.00 XLON 00300193948TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:20:11 35 690.00 XLON 00300193949TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:20:11 66 690.00 XLON 00300193950TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:26:39 233 688.00 XLON 00300194207TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:26:39 117 688.00 XLON 00300194208TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:26:39 116 688.00 XLON 00300194209TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:26:40 233 687.00 XLON 00300194210TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:26:40 233 687.00 XLON 00300194211TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:33:28 702 688.00 XLON 00300194495TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:35:47 1 689.00 XLON 00300194546TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:35:47 347 689.00 XLON 00300194547TRLO1 24 September 2024 15:59:53 169 689.00 XLON 00300195342TRLO1 24 September 2024 16:14:12 125 692.00 XLON 00300196152TRLO1 24 September 2024 16:14:12 218 692.00 XLON 00300196153TRLO1 24 September 2024 16:14:12 340 692.00 XLON 00300196154TRLO1 24 September 2024 16:14:12 305 692.00 XLON 00300196155TRLO1 24 September 2024 16:14:12 1 692.00 XLON 00300196156TRLO1 24 September 2024 16:14:12 3 692.00 XLON 00300196157TRLO1 24 September 2024 16:14:12 15 692.00 XLON 00300196158TRLO1 24 September 2024 16:14:20 8 692.00 XLON 00300196179TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970