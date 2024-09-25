RIBER: 2024 First-Half Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 first-half



Solid half-year revenues growth (+13%)

Gross margin up by 21% and operating income at breakeven

Net of €0.2m despite the lower seasonal revenues

Strong increase in order at June 30, 2024 (+18%), reaching €36.0m Outlook confirmed: revenues exceeding €40m with growth in earnings expected for the full year

Bezons, September 25, 2024 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is releasing its earnings for the first half of 2024.

(€m) H1 2024 H1 2023 Change Revenues

Systems revenues

Services and accessories revenues 13.7

9.4

4.3 12.2 +13 %

+10 %

+19 % Gross margin

% of revenues 4.8

34.8 % 3.9

32.3 % +21 %

+2,5 pts Operating income

% of revenues (0.0)

(0.2 %) (1.1)

(9.3 %) +97 %

+9,1 pts Net income

% of revenues 0.2

1.2 % (1.2)

(10.2 %) +113 %

+11,4 pts

Key developments

In the first half of 2024, despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, RIBER achieved solid business growth. This performance reflects its strong position in the MBE market, driven by a sharp rise in orders during the first half, with 8 systems ordered for both research and industrial production. Additionally, the services and accessories business saw a significant upturn compared to a favourable base.

Revenues

In this context, revenues for the first half of 2024 came to up +13% compared with the first half of 2023. Systems revenues increased by +10% to while services and accessories revenues were up by +19% to

Earnings

The company points out that first-half earnings cannot be extrapolated over the full year due to the lower seasonality of revenues in the first half.

The first-half gross margin was representing 34.8% of revenues, compared to 32.3% for the first half of 2023.

Operating profit improved by reaching breakeven in the first half of 2024.

Net income was positive at compared to a loss of €1.2m for the first half of 2023. This includes net financial income of

Cash flow and balance sheet

At the end of June 2024, the cash position was positive at compared to €9.7m at December 31, 2023, and €8.3m at June 30, 2023.

Shareholders' equity at end-June 2024 totaled compared to €21.2m at December 31, 2023, primarily taking into account the half-year earnings and the distribution to shareholders from the issue premium paid out in June.

Order book

The order book at June 30, 2024 totaled up +18% compared with June 30, 2023. System orders, amounted to €30.2m (+27%), based on 12 machines, including 7 production machines. Orders for services and accessories are down -14%.

This order book does not include the order announced in August 2024 for 1 research machine.

Outlook

Given the current orders scheduled for delivery in 2024 and the opportunities for its systems, services and accessories, RIBER expects full-year revenues exceeding €40m, along with further improvements in earnings.

In a semiconductor market driven by innovation, the company expects new orders in the fourth quarter.

Next date: 2024 third-quarter revenues on October 30, 2024, before start of trading.

The condensed consolidated half-year accounts have not been subject to an audit or a limited review by the statutory auditors. They were approved by the Board of Directors on September 24, 2024. The half-year financial report is available in French on the company website ( ).

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).



Contacts

RIBER : Annie Geoffroy| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | ...

CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | ...

