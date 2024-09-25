Changan Opens a New Growth Chapter with Opening of Its Largest Global Flagship Showroom in Baghdad

(MENAFN- Atteline) Baghdad, Iraq, September 24, 2024 – Changan Automobile recently celebrated the grand opening of its largest global flagship showroom in Baghdad, the latest milestone in its expansion across the Middle East. With the establishment of this flagship showroom, Changan underscores its strong commitment to the Iraqi market and ushers in a new chapter of sustained growth in the region. The grand opening was attended by distinguished Iraqi dignitaries, including cabinet members, the Minister of Energy, and the Minister of Transportation.

World-Class Showroom Sets New Industry Standards

Along with the launch of its largest showroom in Saudi Arabia, Changan Automobile is making a strong statement with its newly opened Dora Sales and Service Complex, strategically located along the prominent Dora Highway in southern Baghdad. With an investment exceeding EUR€ 18 million, the facility spans over 39,000 square meters, and includes a 4,000-square-meter exhibition area complemented by an adjacent three-level, 5,000-square-meter spare parts warehouse that ensures efficient parts distribution across the country. There is also a 9,000-square-meter service area equipped with 40 lift stations that can meet the after-sales service needs of customers in Baghdad and the surrounding areas.

Changan today also launched its latest model, the UNI-S, and showcased the popular Eado Plus and Hunter-Plus models, all of which received enthusiastic praise from those who attended the opening ceremony. With its outstanding product quality and technological innovations, Changan has become one of the most trusted and beloved brands in Iraq, consistently ranking among the top three Chinese automotive brands in the country. It is also among the top ten global automotive brands.



Changan Strengthens Growth in Iraq Through Strategic Partnership

Since entering the Iraqi market in 2018, Changan Automobile has had a robust partnership with ALBAKHET Group, a family-owned business that has specialized in automotive imports and trade since 1997. Through this collaboration, Changan has rapidly expanded its presence in the market.

“Changan is one of the leading manufacturers, with an annual sales volume of 2.8 million units. In 2018, we partnered with the ALBAKHET Group and officially entered the Iraqi market. Today, we are excited to witness the opening of Changan's largest facility worldwide.” said Mr. Xiao Feng, General Manager of Changan Automobile’s Middle East and Africa Division. With the great support from our partner and the trust and satisfaction of our customers, Changan now has around 40,000 Changan users in Iraq. We are committed to continue building on these achievements and improve our service network in the region.



Looking Ahead: Changan's Vision for Middle East

The collaboration with ALBAKHET Group and the inauguration of the flagship showroom in Baghdad not only marks a significant strategic milestone in Changan's deepening localization efforts in the Middle East but also signals the brand's global strategy. Changan Automobile is committed to continually expanding its presence in the Middle East, and leading the industry with smart, low-carbon mobility solutions. Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities and technological innovations, Changan will continually enhance its service network and driving experience for Middle Eastern consumers, while introducing a range of innovative smart models to boost its global competitiveness and influence.







