Oncology Information Systems Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The oncology information systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.88 billion in 2023 to $3.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cancer incidence, growing emphasis on precision medicine, shift towards value-based care, regulatory compliance and reporting requirements, rise in cancer research and clinical trials, focus on streamlining workflow.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Oncology Information Systems Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The oncology information systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with genomic data, population health management strategies, focus on cybersecurity in healthcare, patient engagement and education tools, regulatory changes and healthcare reforms.

Growth Driver Of The Oncology Information Systems Market

The increasing global prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the oncology information systems market. The prevalence of cancer refers to the number of people living with cancer. The oncology information system helps by streamlining data management and patient information and is used to monitor and document various aspects of cancer care and manage cancer data in hospitals.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Oncology Information Systems Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Varian Medical Systems Inc., McKesson Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Elekta AB, Cerner Corporation, Flatiron Health Inc., Accuray Incorporated, CureMD Corporation, EndoSoft LLC, RaySearch Laboratories, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, BMSI Partners Inc., Optum Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Altos Solutions Inc., Altumetrik Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ARUP Laboratories Inc., athenahealth Inc., Candelis Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Clinical Computer Systems Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Flatiron Health Inc., GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Oncology Information Systems Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative products such as cloud-based oncology analytics systems to expand customer base and gain a competitive advantage. A cloud-based oncology analytics system is a digital platform hosted on cloud infrastructure that provides advanced data analytics and insights specifically tailored for oncology (cancer) treatment.

How Is The Global Oncology Information Systems Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Solutions, Professional Services

2) By Application: Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology

3) By End User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ablation Care Centers And Cancer Care Centers, Government Institutions, Research Facilities

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Oncology Information Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Oncology Information Systems Market Definition

Oncology information systems refer to a software solution that supports the provision of comprehensive information and image management for cancer. They are used to manage cancer data and monitor cancer care.

The major products of oncology information systems are solutions and professional services. The solution refers to a collection of software applications and services those suppliers, channel partners, and value-added resellers offer to clients. Oncology information systems are used in several applications, such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, and surgical oncology. It is used by several end-users, such as hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, ablation care centers, cancer care centers, government institutions, and research facilities.

Oncology Information Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global oncology information systems market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Oncology Information Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oncology information systems market size, oncology information systems market drivers and trends and oncology information systems market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

