Surgical Navigation Systems Market Reach USD 1.75 Billion By 2030 Growing With 6.4% Of CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Increases adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in incidence & prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, rapidly increasing aging population, and subsequent rise in the number of orthopedic & ENT disorders drive the growth of the surgical navigation systems market.



According to the report, the global surgical navigation systems was estimated at $940.68 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $1.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.



A surgical navigation system is used to guide the surgeon's movements during an operation. It displays the real-time position of each instrument and anatomical structure. These systems are used in orthopedics, ENT, neurology, and other surgical specialties. Real-time observations are via MRI, scanner, video camera or other imaging processes. Navigation data are incorporated into the image to help the surgeon determine precise position within the patient.



Medical imaging is sometimes used to plan an operation before surgery. Data integration enables the system to compare the actual position of the target object with the ideal location established during the planning phase.



Such systems may be mechanical, electromagnetic, or optical. The most common are optical devices, either passive or active. In the former, cameras locate specific markers such as reflective targets, particular shapes, or colors. Active systems locate LEDs.



Key Takeaways:



The electromagnetic navigation systems segment to dominate by 2030



The neurosurgery navigation systems segment to maintain its lion's share



Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.



The electromagnetic navigation systems segment to dominate by 2030-



On the basis of technology, the electromagnetic navigation systems segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly one-third of the global surgical navigation systems market. This is because EM systems are cheaper and offer a better line of sight as compared to other navigation systems used in surgical procedures The optical navigation systems segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to its advantages over EM systems such as reduced radiation exposure and accuracy provided during complex surgeries, which enable surgeons to navigate properly through a patient's anatomy



The neurosurgery navigation systems segment to maintain its lion's share-



On the basis of application, the neurosurgery navigation systems segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market. This is owing to rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increased number of neurological surgeries performed worldwide, surge in number of people suffering with brain tumor, and cancer leading to brain metastasis. The ENT navigation systems segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in the prevalence of ENT disorders such as chronic sinusitis and new product launches & approvals propel the segment growth.



North America garnered the highest share in 2020-



On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rise in consumer spending on the healthcare industry drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to huge patient population (leading to more surgeries and invasive procedures), increased prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Key players in the industry-



Stryker Corporation

Brainlab AG

Scopis GmbH

Medtronic Plc.

Intersect ENT

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Amplitude Surgical

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

B. Braun Melsungen AG



