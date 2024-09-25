Dolly Parton Finds It 'Amazing' To Be Related To Miley Cyrus

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 25 (IANS) Country icon Dolly Parton discovered that she's a blood relative of pop star Miley Cyrus and said that it was“amazing” to be related to her.

The 78-year-old and Cyrus are seventh cousins, once removed, according to Ancestry, reports co.

After being informed, Parton told 'Access Hollywood': "Is that true? That's amazing!"

Parton is Cyrus' godmother and she said that they are already "so close".

Parton, who released her debut album back in 1967, said: "Well, we're so close, Miley and I. I would've thought we would've been at least third cousins, ten times removed."

Parton reflected that Cyrus had always felt "like family" to her.

Dolly said: "I'm sure she'll get a kick out of that, but it doesn't surprise me because she does feel like family."

It was in 2022, when Miley shared that she communicates with her godmother using a fax machine.

During an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', Cyrus shared: "It was amazing because, you know, she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax.

"So I don't know what she's talking about. She's rarely on the phone."

Meyers quipped that the Super Bowl commercial was an example of "false advertising".

Cyrus then tried to clarify what she meant and said: "Well, we do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me, and it's always signed."