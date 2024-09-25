Pakistan To Hold Bidding For National Airline On October 1, Says Ary News Report
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will be held on October 1, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the head of the National Assembly privatisation committee. Also Read
"The (Pakistan International airlines ) auction will be finalised on the first day of next month," National Assembly member Farooq Sattar was reported to have told a session of the committee.
Pakistan's government has previously said it would sell between 51% and 100% of the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Also Read
