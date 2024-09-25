Pakistan To Hold Bidding For National Airline On October 1, Says Ary News Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will be held on October 1, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the head of the National Assembly privatisation committee.

| Kamala Harris widens lead over Donald nationally, Asian-American favourite

"The (Pakistan International ) auction will be finalised on the first day of next month," National Assembly member Farooq Sattar was reported to have told a session of the committee.

Pakistan's has previously said it would sell between 51% and 100% of the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

| US Elections 2024: Early in-person voting begins – All you need to know

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.